Bethalto Christmas Village

Friday, November 23, 2018

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Sunday, November 25, 2018

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Bethalto Central Park

213 N. Prairie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

(618) 377-8051

Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through Central Park in Bethalto, enjoying decorated lighted Christmas-themed cottages, live music, food, Santa Claus, holiday vendors and crafters, live nativity scene and more.

Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience! There will be musical entertainment from 5 - 8 p.m. each night.

For more information, call (618)377-8051.