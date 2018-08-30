Bethalto Homecoming

Thursday, August 30, 2018

Friday, August 31, 2018

Starting at 5:00pm

Bethalto Central Park

213 N. Prairie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

(618) 377-8051

The 99th annual Bethalto Homecoming will be held August 30 through September 3 in Central Park.

A Labor Day weekend tradition, the event features food vendors, carnival rides and games and live music at the bandstand.

The Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department coordinates the Homecoming. Vendors should contact the Fire Department for applications.

Free and open to the public.

There are tickets for sale for carnival rides!