Bethalto Knights of Columbus Scholarship Program Buffet Style Chicken Dinner Sunday, July 16, 2017, from 11:30 A.M. – 2:30 p.m.

Adults $10.00 - Children $5.00 (5 to 10 yrs. old)

Dinner served in OLQP Church facility at 132 Butcher St. Bethalto, IL.

Handicap Accessible - Adult Carry Outs Available

Public Welcome!