Bethalto Spirit Christmas Walk

Sunday, December 10, 2017

4:00pm to 7:00pm

Village of Bethalto

213 N. Prairie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

Enjoy a return to a quieter time at the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk. Stroll through the downtown area, viewing the storefront decorations, children's craft areas, snacks, costumed characters, Father Christmas and more. For more information, call (618) 377-8051.