Bethalto Spirit Christmas Walk
Village of Bethalto 213 North Prairie Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Sunday, December 10, 2017
4:00pm to 7:00pm
Enjoy a return to a quieter time at the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk. Stroll through the downtown area, viewing the storefront decorations, children's craft areas, snacks, costumed characters, Father Christmas and more. For more information, call (618) 377-8051.
