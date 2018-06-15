Betsy Ann Father's Day Picnic

June 15 and 16

Starting at 5:00pm

Betsy Ann Park

411 South Park St.

Brighton, IL 62012

Betsy Ann Father's Day Picnic will be held on Friday and Saturday, with family fun, food, music, games and the famous "Burgoo Soup." The picnic will be at the Betsy Ann Park. Volunteers brew the burgoo soup, for which the picnic is known for, for hours, with some of them appointed to stir. Others peel the potatoes and onions. Tubs of various meats and vegetables are added. Much of the flavor comes from the seasoning and people come from miles around to buy the mixture by the gallon to take home. For more information, call (618) 581-2247.