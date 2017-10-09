Monday, October 9/each Monday through November 27

Better Choice, Better Health-Diabetes; Oasis Community Health Facilitators; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each Monday, Diabetes Classroom, room G-252 on Olin Wing ground floor. Living with diabetes can present many challenges, such as knowing how and when to eat, living your life so you can avoid complications, and getting support you want from family and friends. Light refreshments included.

Free.

To register, please call 800.392.0936