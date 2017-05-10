Big Truck Day

Join the Godfrey Park & Rec Department for its annual BIG Truck Day 2017 on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane Godfrey, IL 62035. (618) 466-1483

They will have a grand array of trucks for children to climb on, climb in and explore.

There will be a fire truck, a dump truck, a bucket truck, huge tractors and much more.

For more information, call (618) 466-1483.

Admission: FREE