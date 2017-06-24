Bikes & BBQ Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront DriveAlton, IL 62002. (800) 258-6645.

Get ready to roll out and pig out at the first annual Bikes & BBQ Festival in Alton, Illinois on Saturday, June 24, 2017 presented by FM News Talk 97.1 and Sauce Magazine.

Join radio host Dave Glover at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to see hundreds of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes. Hear amazing live music from local rockers Joe Dirt and dig into the finest-tasting barbecue prepared by renowned pit masters from around the region.

Event begins at 1:00 pm and concludes at 6:00 pm.

Admission is FREE to this event.

VIP tickets may be purchased at libertybankamphitheater.com and include VIP parking and two (2) beverage tickets.

Admission: VIP: $25

General Admission: FREE

For more information, visit libertybankamphitheater.com.