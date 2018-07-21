Bikes & BBQ Festival

July 21, 2018, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr, Alton, IL

Get ready to roll out and pig out at the second annual Bikes & BBQ Festival in Alton, Illinois on Saturday, July 21, 2018, presented by FM News Talk 97.1 and Sauce Magazine!

Join radio host David Glover at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to see hundreds of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes.

Hear amazing live music from local rockers SuperJam and dig into the finest-tasting barbecue prepared by renowned pitmasters from around the region.

Event begins at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.

Admission is FREE to this event.

VIP tickets may be purchased at liberbankamphitheater.com and include VIP parking and two (2) beverage tickets.

Click here for more info: https://goo.gl/Bb7yVB