Bikes & BBQ Festival

Saturday, July 21, 2018

11:00am to 5:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Get ready to roll out and pig out at the second annual Bikes & BBQ Festival in Alton, Illinois on Saturday, July 21, 2018, presented by FM News Talk 97.1 and Sauce Magazine!

Join radio host David Glover at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to see hundreds of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes. Hear amazing live music from local rockers SuperJam and dig into the finest-tasting barbecue prepared by renowned pitmasters from around the region.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Levels:

• FREE – GA (General Admission) is FREE to this event.

• $25 – VIP ticket VIP parking and two (2) beverage tickets.