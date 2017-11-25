Bill Forness & One More Round ~ An Evening of Johnny Cash
Highland Knights of Columbus 12454 State Route 143, Highland, Illinois 62249
Quintet featuring Sharon Newell as June Carter.
Tickets are $20 Advance GA - $25 at the door - $30 Limited Front Row
Food and Cash Bar Available thru the KofC
General admission tickets available at the KofC.
Doors @ 6 - Show @ 7
For General Admission(with credit card) or Reserved Seating please call 314-329-1299
Info
Highland Knights of Columbus 12454 State Route 143, Highland, Illinois 62249 View Map
Concerts & Live Music