Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays

Sunday, January 07, 2018, 10:00am to 2:00pm

Sunday, January 14, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday, January 21, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday, January 28, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday, February 04, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday, February 11, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Join us at the center for Eagle viewing from the warmth of the center! We can guarantee you'll see at least one Eagle because World Bird Sanctuary will be here with one of their stunning Bald Eagles!

For more information, call (636) 899-0090.