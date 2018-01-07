Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays

to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00

Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386

Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays

  • Sunday, January 07, 2018, 10:00am to 2:00pm 
  • Sunday, January 14, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm 
  • Sunday, January 21, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm 
  • Sunday, January 28, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm 
  • Sunday, February 04, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm 
  • Sunday, February 11, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Join us at the center for Eagle viewing from the warmth of the center! We can guarantee you'll see at least one Eagle because World Bird Sanctuary will be here with one of their stunning Bald Eagles! 

For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

Info
Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-07 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-14 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-21 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-02-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-02-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-02-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays - 2018-02-04 10:00:00