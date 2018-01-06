Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays

Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386

Every Saturday starting January 06, 2018 through Feb. 10

10:00am to 2:00pm 

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Join us at the center for Wildlife viewing from the warmth of the center! Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a LIVE raptor inside the center for you and your family to observe up close and personal! It could be an owl, hawk or falcon - come find out who show's up! 

