Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays
Audubon Center at Riverlands 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri 63386
Every Saturday starting January 06, 2018 through Feb. 10
10:00am to 2:00pm
Join us at the center for Wildlife viewing from the warmth of the center! Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a LIVE raptor inside the center for you and your family to observe up close and personal! It could be an owl, hawk or falcon - come find out who show's up!
