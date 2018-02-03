Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays

Saturday, February 03, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Audubon Center at Riverlands

301 Riverlands Way

West Alton, MO 63386

(636) 899-0090

Join us at the center for Wildlife viewing from the warmth of the center! Wildlife Center will have a LIVE raptor inside the center for you and your family to observe up close and personal! It could be an owl, hawk or falcon - come find out who show's up!

For more information, call (636) 899-0090.