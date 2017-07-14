Black-light Bingo Fundraiser for Community Cultivators at Old Bakery Beer Co.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s “free fruit for kids & cops” program, and will also help complete a commercial kitchen space to help local culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses, teach cooking classes, and more.

Grassroots Grocery specializes in fresh produce, meat, cheese, healthy “grab-n-go” lunches, and non-toxic home & beauty products. The full service grocery store offers a wide variety of healthy food and locally-made products, sourced within a 50-mile radius whenever possible. You can expect friendly staff and personalized customer service in a neighborhood corner store atmosphere that is open 7-days-a-week.

Time to don that white pantsuit and neon colors for Blacklight Bingo!

Join us for:

- 8 rounds of bingo with $50 prizes gift certificates

- 1 bonus round with a CA$H prize!

- Silent auction items and..

- A prize for best dressed! How far will you GLOW to win?!