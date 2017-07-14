Black-light Bingo Fundraiser for Community Cultivators at Old Bakery Beer Co.
Old Bakery Beer CO. 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Illinois 62002
Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s “free fruit for kids & cops” program, and will also help complete a commercial kitchen space to help local culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses, teach cooking classes, and more.
Grassroots Grocery specializes in fresh produce, meat, cheese, healthy “grab-n-go” lunches, and non-toxic home & beauty products. The full service grocery store offers a wide variety of healthy food and locally-made products, sourced within a 50-mile radius whenever possible. You can expect friendly staff and personalized customer service in a neighborhood corner store atmosphere that is open 7-days-a-week.
Time to don that white pantsuit and neon colors for Blacklight Bingo!
Join us for:
- 8 rounds of bingo with $50 prizes gift certificates
- 1 bonus round with a CA$H prize!
- Silent auction items and..
- A prize for best dressed! How far will you GLOW to win?!