Blacklight Bingo!

On Friday, July 14th, join Grassroots Grocery at The Old Bakery Beer Company for Blacklight Bingo! Your $25 ticket will gain you eight rounds of bingo with $50 gift certificate prizes, one bonus round with a CA$H grand prize, great snacks, plus your glow-in-the-dark wearables are in-cluded! There willbe a silent auction,raffles, games, anda prize for best dressed—how farwill you GLOWto win?

Tickets are available now at Grassroots Grocery (415 Ridge St.) or The Old Bakery Beer Company (400 Landmarks Blvd.) - cash or check only, please.

Tickets may be purchased online at blacklightbingo. brownpapertickets.com, but a small service fee applies, so run down and get them in person!

Food and beverages from OBBC will be available for purchase; no outside food or drink please.

Silent Auction donations are being requested for this event—get some great exposure for your business as a supporter of Downtown Alton’s continued revitalization! For details, please email info@altonmainstreet.org or call 463-1016