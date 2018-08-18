Blessing of the Fleet
Alton Marina 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Blessing of the Fleet
Saturday, August 18, 2018
1:00pm to 3:00pm
Alton Marina
1 Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9860
The boats will be parading along the Mississippi River en route to Our Lady of the River for the annual Blessing of the Fleet.
Two boat parades depart at 1 p.m. and then merge to pass by the Shrine of Our Lady of the Waters in Portage Des Sioux at 2:15 p.m.
For more information, call (314) 303-2819.
Info
Alton Marina 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Outdoor, Parade