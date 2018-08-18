Blessing of the Fleet

Alton Marina 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Blessing of the Fleet

Saturday, August 18, 2018

1:00pm to 3:00pm

Alton Marina

1 Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-9860

The boats will be parading along the Mississippi River en route to Our Lady of the River for the annual Blessing of the Fleet.

Two boat parades depart at 1 p.m. and then merge to pass by the Shrine of Our Lady of the Waters in Portage Des Sioux at 2:15 p.m.

For more information, call (314) 303-2819.

Info
Alton Marina 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Outdoor, Parade
