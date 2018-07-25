Blood Drive

Summer is the toughest time of year for the blood supply and every donor and donation is important because patients count on blood donors like YOU to help save lives.

On Wednesday, July 25, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be at The Fountains at Godfrey Retirement and Assisted Living to help provide life saving blood products to patients in need.

As a thank you for donating during this critical time, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for a $5 gift card to either Subway or Amazon.

To sign up you can call 618-466-8831 or email marketing@fountainsatgodfreyassistedliving.com