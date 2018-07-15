Bluesy Beer Garden at Pere Marquette

Sunday, July 15, 2018

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Happy Father’s Day! Bring your Daddy and meet us on the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge for a Beer Garden featuring live music, slow cooked BBQ pork steak sandwiches and, of course, beer! The Old Bakery Brew Company from Alton, will be joining us to showcase and serve their tasty brews. You won’t want to miss this event! There is no admission fee and no reservations are needed but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case. Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, lots of beer, awesome food and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else.