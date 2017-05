Bluesy Beer Garden - Father's Day

Bluesy Beer Garden at Pere Marquette Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd.Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-2331.

Happy Father's Day St. Louis! Bring your Daddy and meet us on the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge for a Bluesy Beer Garden featuring live blues music, slow cooked BBQ pork steak sandwiches and Schlafly Beer!

This St. Louis institution is proud to be part of Missouri s largest locally owned independent brewery. There is no admission fee and no reservations are needed but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case.

The Beer Garden at Pere Marquette is a wonderful place to spend a relaxing day with great beer, a gorgeous view and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else in the Midwest.

Admission: FREE