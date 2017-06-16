The BonBon Plot Reinterprets Bossa Nova

The BonBon Plot. The trio will take the Jacoby stage 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

Janet Buchanan is the group’s vocalist and bassist, a folk singer and songwriter. Will is the guitarist who played in a blues-rock band during college. The third member of the band, Joe Burress, plays drums. Burress teaches and performs in the St. Louis area and has played with a variety of groups ranging from small ensembles to orchestras.

“Local arts centers are really, really important and it will be a shame if Alton loses Jacoby,” says Buchanan.

To hear samples of the trio’s music, visit https://www.thebonbonplot.com/music.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.

Café seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open 30 minutes in advance.

A cash bar is available.

The public is invited to view the exhibit, “Carol Carter: Chapters,” which opens June 14 and runs through Sept. 23. The exhibit surveys the artist’s exploration of a broad range of subjects using intuitive techniques employing both large and small scale. Carter is a St Louis based painter and international teacher who most recently has been painting a series of small portraits of endangered species.

Gallery Talks on Saturdays at 2 pm are free and open to the public to engage in hosted discussions on topics ranging from painting technique, intuitive methods, and making a living as an artist. A Reception for the artist will be on Friday, September 8, 6:00- to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit jacobyartscenter.org.