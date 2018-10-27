Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

The Bonbon Plot returns to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, new takes on American songbook favorites, and original compositions with an indie twist. Featuring vocalist/bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Keith Bowman, the Bonbon Plot performs regularly on top-tier stages throughout the greater St. Louis area, including recent performances at The Dark Room, Evangeline's Music House, and Das Bevo.