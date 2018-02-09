We're having a book sale February 9 and 10. The hours are Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It's going to be a bag sale since we have an over abundance of books, magazines, records and movies.

The sale is free admission and great fun for the whole family to come and browse. The money raised at our book sales goes to support Hayner Library.

The address of our building is 327 State Street, Alton IL.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions you might have.

Contact information: 466-8514 or altonanimals1@msn.com