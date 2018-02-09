Book Sale

Hayner Library 327 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

We're having a book sale February 9 and 10. The hours are Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It's going to be a bag sale since we have an over abundance of books, magazines, records and movies.

The sale is free admission and great fun for the whole family to come and browse. The money raised at our book sales goes to support Hayner Library.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions you might have.

Contact information: 466-8514 or altonanimals1@msn.com

Hayner Library 327 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
