Brain Food

This summer, Twigs and the Six Mile Library are teaming up to bring stories,

activities and crafts to some of the lunch locations.

So when you stop to eat lunch, stick around... have some fun and feed your brain too!

6/6 11:30 AM Triangle Park (Rock Road) & 12:30 PM Tri-City Park (McCambridge)

6/20 11:30 AM Outreach House (2617 E. 25th) & 12:30 PM Worthen Park (Maryville & Parkview)

7/11 11:30 AM First United Presbytarian Church (2160 Delmar Ave) 7 12:30 PM Lincoln Place Park (Niedringhaus & Maple)

7/25/ 11:30 AM Community Garden (Missouri & 21st) & 12:30 PM Wilson Park (2900 Benton)

To learn more, to volunteer, or donate, go to twigsforkids.com or email

twigsforkids@gmail.com or call 618-876-0723.