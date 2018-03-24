In honor of the Easter holiday, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a Breakfast with the Bunny at 8:30am on Saturday, March 24. A pancake breakfast will be served until 10:30am, and an unlimited bowling, laser tag, and arcade package will be available until 11am. Free balloon creations will also be available all morning.

Appearances by The Easter Bunny and Jay “The Balloon Dude” are presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club, which is sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville.

With paid admission, each child 12 and under will receive a free photo with The Easter Bunny and two Easter eggs filled with goodies like a free bowling pass, candy, and toys.

Tickets for the breakfast and unlimited entertainment deal are $16, and tickets for the breakfast only are $10. Guests wanting a guaranteed table reservation and seating time may pay in advance by calling Edison’s party planners at (618) 307-9020. Walk-ins are welcomed and will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.