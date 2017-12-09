Breakfast with Santa in Wood River

Saturday, December 09, 2017

8:00am to 10:30am

Roundhouse at Central Park

633 Wood River Ave.

Wood River, IL 62095

Don’t miss this opportunity for great family fun. Breakfast for children includes 2 pancakes, 2 sausage links, and juice or milk. Adult breakfast includes 3 pancakes, 3 sausage links, and choice of milk or coffee. Pictures with Santa will also be taken for a small fee or bring your own camera! For more information, call (618) 251-3130.

Admission

$4/Adults

$3/children