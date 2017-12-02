The Upper Alton Association is having Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Franklin Lodge (1513 Washington Ave) in Alton.

Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m. and will consist of pancakes, sausage and drink, $7. Santa arrives at 9:00 a.m. and will be available for pictures. Children will be able to decorate their own free cookie starting at 8:30 a.m. Candy provided by Sherry’s Snacks!

RSVP on our Facebook event page so we make sure to have enough cookies!