Breakfast with Santa
Franklin Masonic Lodge 1513 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
The Upper Alton Association is having Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Franklin Lodge (1513 Washington Ave) in Alton.
Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m. and will consist of pancakes, sausage and drink, $7. Santa arrives at 9:00 a.m. and will be available for pictures. Children will be able to decorate their own free cookie starting at 8:30 a.m. Candy provided by Sherry’s Snacks!
Fun for Kids