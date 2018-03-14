Brews & Brushes

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go to a Wine and Paint Night? Get the chance to experience it with us at Germania Brew Haus!

Of course, at Germania, you aren't limited to just wine, though we do have quite the selection! You can also pour your own craft beer or grab a latte from our baristas.

No need to worry about the details. We will be providing all painting materials needed.

Tickets are available now!

The price of one ticket also includes one 16oz glass of beer or a 5oz glass of house wine!

*21 yrs and older only*