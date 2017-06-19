Bricks for KIDZ Camp

WHAT: Bricks 4 Kidz of St. Louis Metro East will travel to the Alton YWCA, bringing their exciting STEM based LEGO® Summer Camps to the Alton area community. Junior Robotics will be presented June 19-22 and Mining & Crafting (Minecraft®) July 24-27.

JUNIOR ROBOTICS DESCRIPTION: How would you like to turn your next LEGO® creation into a robot, programmed to do exactly what you tell it to do? Our Junior Robotics summer camp offers all the fun of building with LEGO® Bricks, PLUS the challenge of computer programming! Using drag-and-drop WeDo software, kids receive an introduction into the world of computer programming and robotics that will equip children to succeed in a technology-based marketplace. This fun, action-packed week combines real life skills with real kid fun!

MINING & CRAFTING DESCRIPTION: Minecraft® is a game about placing blocks to build anything you can imagine. Be sure to make a shelter before monsters come out at night! Experience the world of Minecraft® with LEGO® Bricks in this fun summer camp! Kids will start by crafting their shelters and some of the mobs, critters, and tools using LEGO® Bricks. Children will face new challenges each day, building models and crafting key elements from the popular Minecraft® game.

WHEN: Monday-Thursday, June 19-22 & July 24-27, 1:30-4:30 pm. Space is limited- reserve your child’s spot soon at www.bricks4kidz.com/stl-metroeast.

WHERE: Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton IL 62002

COST: The cost for this amazing four day camp is only $88. Campers receive a t-shirt and a LEGO® minifigure. Additional siblings would be just $78.

INFORMATION: Register online at www.bricks4kidz.com/stl-metroeast, or call 618-218-5590. Bricks 4 Kidz® is an international children’s education franchise which puts on summer camps, Kidz Nights Out, birthday parties, after school programs, and scout workshops. The Metro East franchise is a local woman owned business that presents programs in Alton, Edwardsville, Columbia, and Shiloh.