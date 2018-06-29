Brighton Independence Day at the Park

Schneider Park in Brighton 206 S. Main St., Brighton Township, Illinois 62012

Friday, June 29, 2018 and Saturday, June 30

Starting at 5:00pm

The Brighton Independence Day at the Park will be held on Friday and Saturday, with a homerun derby, fishing derby, hot dog eating contest, live music, carnival rides and so much more! Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Info
