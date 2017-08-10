The Global Leadership Summit at Roxana Church of Nazarene

Bringing Leaders in the Community Together - The Roxana Church of Nazarene is hosting The Global Leadership Summit

The Roxana Church of The Nazarene is hosting, The Global Leadership Summit 2017 at their church for the first time. This summit is being broadcasted live from Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago onto a big screen inside the Roxana host site. The theme is, “Everyone has Influence,” and it’ll talk about how improving your leadership skills can impact lives, churches, businesses, governments, schools and families.

“I’ve attended this summit in the past and am so excited to broadcast it live at our church so that everyone in the community can enjoy the benefits without needing to travel to Chicago,” said Rev. Dr. Earl Gillett. “We understand that this may be a new concept to some, but it’s a new approach that we’re happy to share with our community leaders.”

There will be 12 well-known authors, advocates, CEOs and TV personalities that’ll have their own breakout sessions. Bill Hybels is Founder & Senior Pastor of Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago and will be hosting the event. Gillett also said that it’s important to note, leaders in the community don’t necessarily need to be a business owner or corporate executive.

“You are a leader if you can look at the person on your left and the person on your right and become an encouragement to them, that’s a leader,” said Gillett. “They’re people who are willing to look forward and use their influence for the good of the community.”

Summit topics include: Assessing an organization’s growth potential, Creating an innovative culture, Streamlining process to boost execution, Reimagining performance management, Identifying personal attributes critical for success and Thriving in the face of adversity. The schedule for the summit is as follows: Thursday, August 10, 2017, from 8:30am-4:30pm, and Friday, August 11, 2017 from 8:30am-3:30pm.

Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director, Tammy Iskarous says they plan on attending the summit and hope to encourage others in the community to attend as well.

Registration is still open for anyone who wants to attend. You can simply register online at The Global Leadership Summit website: www.willowcreek.com/summit or call The Roxana Church of Nazarene at 618-254-4026.

Gillett said their goal is to get at least one-hundred people registered.

“It can be difficult in this day in age to all get together in one location to unite as one community and bounce ideas off each other, but I'm hopeful this summit will spark conversations among our leaders in this community,” said Gillett.