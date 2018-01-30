Bristow, D-Godfrey, Hosting I-Cash Event

Bristow To Help Residents Find Unclaimed Property with “I-Cash” Event

ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting an I-Cash Event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help residents find unclaimed property on Tues. Jan. 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shop ‘N Save in East Alton, located at 634 Berkshire Blvd.

“Unclaimed property happens more often than one would think,” Bristow said. “After a long period of time with no activity, if an individual fails to collect a payroll check or leaves a uncashed dividend, these forgotten funds will then be turned over to the treasurer’s office until the rightful owner can be located.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators found that in fiscal year 2015, the government collected $7.763 billion of unclaimed property and only $3.235 billion was returned to the owners. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through the I-Cash Program, which is a free program offered to the public.

“The I-Cash program makes it simple and quick to check if an individual has unclaimed property,” said Bristow. “Unfortunately, money and items often go unclaimed due to the fact that people are just not aware of them, so I recommend for everyone to stop by and to have a quick search done to see if they are owed any forgotten property.”

If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting HYPERLINK "https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/" https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.