Bristow to Host Coffee Stop at Maeva’s Coffee

ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is asking residents to join her at Maeva’s Coffee on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a Coffee Stop Shop.

“Coffee stop shops are great ways for residents to sit down and talk about what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee,” said Bristow. “These are informal meetings where I can talk one on one with citizens about what concerns they may have or what issues they might want to see addressed in Springfield.”

Bristow has hosted several coffee stop shops throughout the district, and plans to hold them on a continual basis as another way to be accessible for residents to ask questions, discuss concerns, and share ideas on how to best improve the community.

“I enjoy going out in the district and getting the chance to talk to constituents either when going door to door or holding events like these,” said Bristow “Having these one-on-one conversations help me to be a stronger voice for the 111th district at the Capitol.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.