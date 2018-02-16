Bristow to Host Coffee Stop Shop

ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting a Coffee Stop Shop on Feb. 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Louis Bread Company, on 1837 Homer M Adams Parkway in Alton.

“I was pleased to see many familiar faces, as well as new ones at my first coffee stop,” said Bristow, “I always enjoy meeting with citizens to discuss any recent issues they might be facing, as well as legislative ideas they would like to see moving forward.”

Coffee Stop Shops allows for residents to meet with Bristow over a cup of coffee to discuss any local concerns or to just introduce themselves. If you are unable to make it to one of these events, Bristow’s full-time constituent service office is open during the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist.

“The General Assembly is facing many complex issues this session, with the budget being at the forefront,” said Bristow. “In addition to visiting with residents as I go door-to-door in their communities, coffee stop shops allow another way for me to talk with citizens about what might be on their minds.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.