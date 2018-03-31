Broadway Showcase featuring Dawn Turlington at Alton Little Theater

Saturday, March 31, 2018

7:30pm to 9:00pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

Dawn Turlington returns with Vince Marten and fellow musicians for an evening of Broadway classics and duets - you'll be transported to New York City and Times Square without ever getting on a plane!

Admission

$25 per person