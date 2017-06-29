Brush Robot Battles
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Brush Robot Battles
Grades 6-12
Tuesday, June 27 1:30-3 p.m. at the Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue and on Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 1:30-3 p.m., Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road.
Make your own robot from household materials then put them to the test in our cardboard battle arena!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map