Brush Robot Battles

to Google Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 iCalendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Brush Robot Battles

Grades 6-12

Tuesday, June 27 1:30-3 p.m. at the Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue and on Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 1:30-3 p.m., Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road.

Make your own robot from household materials then put them to the test in our cardboard battle arena!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map

Parties & Clubs

618-452-6238 ext 755

to Google Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00 iCalendar - Brush Robot Battles - 2017-06-29 13:30:00