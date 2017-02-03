Bryan Haynes' For My Eyes Only - Works in Pursuit of an Illusive Masterpiece

Over 100 original works on paper and canvas by Missouri artist Bryan Haynes.
This exclusive exhibition showcases the preliminary acrylic sketches and studies Bryan used to develop his early concepts into final artworks. This unique event will be the first time these works have ever been seen by the public.
Opening night includes a book signing “Growing Up With The River” illustrated by Bryan Haynes. The book’s cover artwork and interior illustrations are included in the exhibition.
Info
OA Gallery 101 101A W. Argonne, Alton, Illinois 63122 View Map
