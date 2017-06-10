Watch history come alive at the “Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles” event being held to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the 1,900-mile voyage made by members of the 25th Colored Infantry via bicycle in 1897. The free event will be held on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, Missouri’s first nationally recognized Underground Railroad site. Guests of all ages will able to view re-enactments showing what life was like for the Buffalo Soldiers during their 41-day journey by bicycle from Montana to St. Louis. The event will feature other costumed performers, as well as music, games, scavenger hunts, and a historical bike ride/walking tour. A sunset flag ceremony and a traditional barn dance, featuring “called dances” with opportunities for attendees to join in, will round out the event. For more information, visit www.MaryMeachum.org