Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles
Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing 28 E. Grand Ave, St Louis, Missouri 63147
Watch history come alive at the “Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles” event being held to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the 1,900-mile voyage made by members of the 25th Colored Infantry via bicycle in 1897. The free event will be held on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, Missouri’s first nationally recognized Underground Railroad site. Guests of all ages will able to view re-enactments showing what life was like for the Buffalo Soldiers during their 41-day journey by bicycle from Montana to St. Louis. The event will feature other costumed performers, as well as music, games, scavenger hunts, and a historical bike ride/walking tour. A sunset flag ceremony and a traditional barn dance, featuring “called dances” with opportunities for attendees to join in, will round out the event. For more information, visit www.MaryMeachum.org
