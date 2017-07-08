Building A Crystal Grid

Have you ever wondered what crystal grids are and how and why they work? It's all about energy!

In this class you will be taught how to build your own crystal grid. You will learn with how to set the right intention for your grid, the different parts of it, knowing and choosing the right crystals, what layout and design is best for your specific intention, and how to activate or charge your grids, as well as how to maintain it.

There is a $25 charge for the workshop and handouts will be provided.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 618-433-9913