Bullets in the Bathtub Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday, November 10, 2017

Starting at 6:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Welcome to Trixie’s Speakeasy located right in the heart of Chicago during the roaring 20s. There’s a lot of shady characters around here and the worst in Harry “Bullets” Hyde, he’s the boss of the bosses. Gee, hope no one gets him mad, no telling what will happen! Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and mayhem at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! And don’t forget your flapper dress and fedora, because this is a swanky kind of place. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

$45 per person (includes dinner, taxes and gratuity)