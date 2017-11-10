Bullets in the Bathtub Mystery Dinner Theater
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Friday, November 10, 2017
Starting at 6:30pm
(618) 786-2331
Welcome to Trixie’s Speakeasy located right in the heart of Chicago during the roaring 20s. There’s a lot of shady characters around here and the worst in Harry “Bullets” Hyde, he’s the boss of the bosses. Gee, hope no one gets him mad, no telling what will happen! Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and mayhem at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! And don’t forget your flapper dress and fedora, because this is a swanky kind of place. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.
Admission
$45 per person (includes dinner, taxes and gratuity)