Butch Wax & The Hollywoods at The Loading Dock

Friday, August 31, 2018

7:00pm to 10:30pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Grab your gal, or your best pal, and join us as we mash potatoes, rock around the clock, shimmy, shake, and dance to jail house rock! Live music by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods! Butch Wax & The Hollywoods is an 8 piece band from St. Louis, MO. Recently voted The #1 Band in Missouri – they have been performing for more than 30 years!

This event will take place in The Boatworks…the warehouse that houses the Riverside Flea Markets. The Loading Dock will be open for business as usual.

Admission: $10 Cover charge at the door