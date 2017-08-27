Cajun Beer Garden at Pere Marquette

Sunday, August 27, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Welcome to the Cajun Beer Garden and Laissez les bons temps rouler St. Louis! Join us on the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge for a Cajun Beer Garden and let the good times roll. Featuring live cajun music, a creole crawfish boil and of course, beer! No entry fees or reservations are taken for this event but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case. Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, tasty beer, awesome food and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else in St. Louis. For more information, call (618) 786-2331. Admission: Free