Cajun Beer Garden at Pere Marquette
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Cajun Beer Garden at Pere Marquette
Sunday, August 27, 2017
12:00pm to 4:00pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Welcome to the Cajun Beer Garden and Laissez les bons temps rouler St. Louis! Join us on the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge for a Cajun Beer Garden and let the good times roll. Featuring live cajun music, a creole crawfish boil and of course, beer! No entry fees or reservations are taken for this event but seating is limited so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets just in case. Come spend a relaxing day filled with entertainment, a gorgeous view, tasty beer, awesome food and an ambiance that cannot be found anywhere else in St. Louis. For more information, call (618) 786-2331. Admission: Free