CALC Open House

The Open House will be held from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Alton Campus located at 200 North Center Drive (just North of Alton Square Mall) in Alton.

Free Hot dogs, chips and treats will be available to attendees, as well as giveaways and games for the kids. It is free and open to the public.

Free blood pressure screening will be available and a computer workshop will be held.

A reusable grocery bag will be given to the first 30 adult attendees.

The school offers 12-month programs in Medical Assistant, Administrative Specialist, and Information Technology and a 15-month Practical Nursing program. Classrooms and labs on the campus will be available for viewing.

As a special bonus, open house attendees will have the opportunity to register to win passes to Raging Rivers!