Calhoun Quilt Show - October 19 – 21

The Calhoun Community Foundation is once again hosting the very popular Fall Quilt Exhibit October 19 – 21. Four different location around Brussels will host quilt displays, vendors and activities from 9 am to 5 pm each day of the exhibit. The exhibits are open to the public.

Locations include:

Village Quilt Show, American Legion Hall, 121 E. Main St., Brussels, IL. Featuring 90 homemade quilts and a “Bed Turning” demonstration. Admission is $5.00.

St. Mathew’s Church Hall, 406 W. Main St., Brussels, IL. Features 15 vendors, including two quilting material and suppliers, books, Scentsy, Lime Life, Pampered Chef, 31 purses, homemade candles, baked goods, glass blocks, crochet items, photos, rugs. Linens, wood décor, fresh honey and more. Admission is free.

Village Consignments, 144 E. Main St., Brussels, IL. (The store with the yellow door.) Featuring quilt sales and sorted unique items. Admission is free.

And Brussels Village Hall, 131 E. Main St., Brussels, IL. Featuring 50 quilts for sale, quilt supply vendors, 300 used cook books available for $1 each. Admission is free.

For more information, please contact (618) 883-2032.