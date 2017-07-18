Cambridge House of Maryville Seeking Volunteers

The Cambridge House of Maryville is seeking volunteers to assist with Resident Activities on site.

Resident Services Coordinator Kathy Tammen is asking for members of the public who might be interested in assisting with or leading certain activities with our residents.

Examples of activities include bingo calling, leading arts & crafts groups or various interest groups. Anyone with a special skill, hobby, or talent is also encouraged to volunteer.

Volunteer hours are flexible, and are available during weekdays, weeknights, weekends, and holidays. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, especially those who are in need of volunteer service hours for school districts or local churches.

For additional information or to inquire about becoming a volunteer, please contact Resident Services Coordinator Kathy Tammen at 618-288-2211 or email resident.services@cambridgehouse-maryville-slf.com.