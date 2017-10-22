St. John’s UCC of Midway will be holding an All You Can Eat Chicken Dinner on Sunday, October 22nd from 11 a.m. until 3:00 pm. The dinner will be served at the Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL (about 1 mile east of Edwardsville on Rt. 143).

The menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, corn, dinner salad, bread, tea and coffee. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 2 years to 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Carry outs will be available. Delicious homemade pies and desserts will also be available for purchase at the dinner. For more information you can call the church at 377-9288.