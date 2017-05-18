All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper

to Google Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00

St. John UCC Wood River 228 N. 6th St , City of Wood River, Illinois 62095

Spaghetti Supper will be $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 yrs, and children under 5 yrs will eat free (dine-in only). Meal includes “all you can eat” spaghetti, salad, Italian bread, drink and your choice of a delicious dessert. Visa and Mastercard accepted. Handicap accessible. Carry-outs available upon request.

Info

St. John UCC Wood River 228 N. 6th St , City of Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

618-254-6682

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper - 2017-05-18 16:00:00