Car Show
The Fountains at Godfrey 1000 Airport Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
×
Fountains at Godfrey
Car Show Flyer
Car Show
Sunday, October 21 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fountains at Godfrey
Riverbend Business Partners BNI Chapter is sponsoring a car show out at the Fountains at Godfrey. The FBI car club will be out with their classic cars and several local businesses will be out raising money to support Alzheimer's Foundation. Food and fun will be available!
Info
The Fountains at Godfrey 1000 Airport Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Car Show, Community Outreach, Food & Drink