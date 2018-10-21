× Expand Fountains at Godfrey Car Show Flyer

Car Show

Sunday, October 21 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fountains at Godfrey

Riverbend Business Partners BNI Chapter is sponsoring a car show out at the Fountains at Godfrey. The FBI car club will be out with their classic cars and several local businesses will be out raising money to support Alzheimer's Foundation. Food and fun will be available!