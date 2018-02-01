Care Consultation Day

The Alzheimer's Association is offering free consultations to discuss dementia and Alzheimer's related issues. This can include things like caregivers stress, diagnosis questions, resources and services, coping with behaviors and learning how to communicate with someone with dementia. Consultations are conducted by a social worker for an hour to answer your questions and address your concerns.

Thursday, February 1, 2018

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

St. John's Community Care Adult Day Program

1015 B Century Drive, Edwardsville, IL (behind the retail center and next to Bella Milano)

Please register by Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Appointment are required! Call 314-801-0399 to schedule your time now. Walk-ins will be accepted by ONLY if time allows. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment to guarantee a consultation.