Carillon Concerts at Gordon F. Moore Community Park begin the summer 2017 summer season on Sunday, May 28, 2017, and will continue each week through September. The Carillon house is nestled in the beautiful Nan Elliott Rose Garden at Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Route 140, Alton.

Each Sunday local musicians present a free program to concert-goers who are seated on lawn chairs, benches, or in their vehicle.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a walk through the rose garden which has hundreds of roses blooming, and listen to the beautiful music of the carillon.

For more information call Alton Park and Recreation Department at 618-463-3580